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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Choeng Thale
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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 417 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale luxury 3-room apartment with designer repair area of 417 sq.m. The apartment is loc…
$1,57M
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
2 -room Luxury Appartments on the 1st line of Bangtao 260m2   ❖datat
$1,60M
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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