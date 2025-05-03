Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
38
Choeng Thale
3026
Rawai
902
Karon
325
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters f…
$127,539
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 54 m²
A residential complex in a prestigious area near golf clubs and the Laguna area.Discover the…
$254,155
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 100 m²
A luxury apartment complex in the heart of Bang Tao.Spacious apartments with premium finishi…
$495,912
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,09M
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
$50,400
Condo 1 bedroom in Thalang, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/6
This listing features a one-bedroom apartment in blocks A2-6 on the 2nd floor. The renta…
$329,999
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$172,007
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand We offer vill…
$804,303
4 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand The project …
$522,166
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/7
JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BRANDED RESIDENCES THE TITLE ARTRIO! ADDITIONAL DISCO…
$136,611
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailan…
$5,84M
5 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket,…
$915,469
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 51 m²
New condominium on the first beach line of the east coast of Phuket - luxury apartments with…
$245,890
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$278,000
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
Start selling complex - Kata/Karon, Phuket - a great investment in a popular location at the…
$166,000
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand All villas have s…
$1,15M
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand We…
$775,481
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 39 m²
A new condominium from a well-known Thai developer in the Bang Tao area offers unique opport…
$170,405
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand …
$364,828
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Th…
$104,766
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thail…
$1,02M
Property types in Phuket Province

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
