Terraced Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
38
Choeng Thale
3026
Rawai
902
Karon
325
89 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters f…
$127,539
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand We offer villas (three…
$656,254
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$2,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand W…
$152,488
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand The uni…
$131,763
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
$50,400
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand We offer vill…
$804,303
4 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand The project …
$522,166
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailan…
$5,84M
5 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket,…
$915,469
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand We offer mod…
$588,452
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand All villas have s…
$1,15M
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand We…
$775,481
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand …
$364,828
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand…
$125,458
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Th…
$104,766
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thail…
$1,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, …
$250,134
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand The residence is a part of a large…
$720,584
