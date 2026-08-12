Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Studios in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
231
Rawai
80
Sakhu
23
Karon
43
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443 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Private resort with mountain views, hotel management and pet-friendly concept!The Momentum P…
$172,773
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/7
Ready-made studio in a premium complex in Phuket!Assignment from the owner!A rare offer for …
$157,017
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/7
Studio apartment in the Above Element project A consisting of two seven-storey buildings. Th…
$224,151
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio apartment in a luxury investment complex. Apartments of this type will be located on …
$165,845
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment in a condominium under construction and is a cozy and modern housing, ideal…
$262,204
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/6
🏝 Sale of real estate in Phuket directly from the developer SID Thailand – no commission!The…
$112,914
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao tha…
$103,509
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
Investment-attractive object on the picturesque island of Phuket! Income from 7%!The install…
$81,925
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 7
An attractive investment opportunity! Yield: from 6% per annum!Installments available!Full f…
$110,451
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looki…
$173,433
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
VIP Tropika complex is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket - Bang Tao. Th…
$169,003
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/7
🌴 Resort-style residential complex near Kamala Beach A modern residential development jus…
$117,126
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments on the island of Phuket with high yield po…
$102,521
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
The studio apartment on the 5th floor of the Sea Heaven condominium is phase 2.1, which was …
$221,928
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thalang, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio apartment in a modern condominium, which offers a full range of amenities for a comfo…
$111,186
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
The 28 sq.m. studio apartment on the second floor of the Serene Condominium reflects the env…
$182,249
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio condo 26,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B815 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$99,574
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Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/7
A low-rise condominium in southern Phuket offering resort-style facilities, flexible ownersh…
$132,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
Bellevue Beachfront is an exclusive beachfront residential development located directly on L…
$285,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
Completion of construction in December 2026
$322,000
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket is a stylish apartment that perfectly…
$174,544
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
Studio apartment on the 2nd floor of the Sea Heaven condominium - phase 2.2 The apartment is…
$225,268
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/7
The studio apartment is located on the fourth floor of the complex. It is put into operation…
$232,602
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
New studio for sale in the heart of Bang Tao. This offer is for those who want to live in th…
$102,100
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
An ergonomic studio for sale in a new project created for those who appreciate the aesthetic…
$121,457
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
Leave a request

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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