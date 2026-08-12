Condos for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Condos in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
73
Rawai
9
Si Sunthon
3
Sakhu
3
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123 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
The Zero Bang Tao is a forward-thinking condominium investment located in the sought-after B…
$377,558
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Condo 1 bedroom in Chalong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium l…
$78,942
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Condo 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Oceana Kamala is a contemporary condominium development in Kamala, Phuket, recognized for it…
$172,610
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
The Title Heritage Bang-Tao is a large residential development on Phuket’s Bangtao Beach, of…
$343,174
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
The AquaDeveloper:Boat Pattana Co., Ltd. (est. 2009, experienced Phuket developer behind Boa…
$504,668
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Condo 1 bedroom in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Arise Vibe Phuket – Thalang Project SummaryArise Vibe is a condominium project located in th…
$91,783
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort offer a luxury beachfront lifestyle blendin…
$797,979
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The Zero Bang Tao is a forward-thinking condominium investment located in the sought-after B…
$138,582
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$266,938
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
The Ozone Condominium is a modern luxury, low-rise development located in the prestigious Ba…
$339,973
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
The Title Heritage Bang-Tao is a large residential development on Phuket’s Bangtao Beach, of…
$643,322
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
The Zero Bang Tao is a forward-thinking condominium investment located in the sought-after B…
$235,019
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Condo 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's mo…
$83,345
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Sudara is a luxury condominium development located near Bangtao Beach, one of Phuket’s longe…
$318,822
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Condo in Kamala, Thailand
Condo
Kamala, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Oceana Kamala is a contemporary condominium development in Kamala, Phuket, recognized for it…
$134,418
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Here is a summary including key benefits for the Artrio Bang-Tao project based on the brochu…
$131,343
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Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the pictur…
$164,549
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Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$253,190
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hot…
$218,176
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Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Ready solution for living or investment! The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with …
$118,700
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Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The Title Heritage Bang-Tao is a large residential development on Phuket’s Bangtao Beach, of…
$165,635
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Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$162,985
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
The Zero Bang Tao is a forward-thinking condominium investment located in the sought-after B…
$358,738
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Laguna Beachside is located within Laguna Phuket and a few short steps to Bangtao Beach, Lag…
$850,356
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Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces, ideally c…
$141,697
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Botanica Hythe is a premium vertical villa residential complex located in an exclusive area …
$525,093
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/7
Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hot…
$134,894
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Canvas Cherngtalay is a new luxury condominium development in the heart of Cherngtalay, Phuk…
$303,787
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
SERENE is a modern residential development in Phuket, focused on minimalistic Scandinavian d…
$241,920
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
The Element by Anocha is a luxury low-rise condominium located in Kamala, Phuket. The develo…
$981,831
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