Penthouses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Penthouses in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
67
Rawai
19
Si Sunthon
7
Karon
4
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107 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
Superb panoramic views of the boundless sea in the prestigious Layan area.
$734,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 488 m²
Floor 4/4
Seaview Residences: Stunning Sea View Penthouse with Private Terrace and Pool
$5,56M
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Penthouse in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse
Rawai, Thailand
Area 140 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$837,060
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 8/8
Only two apartments of this type are available. The apartments are located on the eighth flo…
$651,640
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 768 m²
Floor 4/4
The final available beachfront penthouse with panoramic sea views, a private rooftop pool, a…
$10,37M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 735 m²
Penthouse with panoramic sea views | Naithon BeachExceptional level of coastal luxury🌅 Panor…
$3,97M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$421,093
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The VIP Karon project is perfect for p…
$629,573
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale with designer repair area of 252.8 sq.m. The apartment i…
$501,519
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Floor 7/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it’s for: Diamond Condominium Phuket is ideal for fami…
$923,078
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: For luxury home seekers with stun…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 4/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$818,794
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For seekers of luxurious accommodatio…
$1,81M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who value luxury and n…
$401,948
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it’s for: Diamond Condominium Phuket is ideal for fami…
$703,551
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$468,208
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 7/7
The most anticipated sales start on Phuket Island in 2024! Sales start in the 20s of Octobe…
$538,060
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 263 m²
Floor 3/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$1,62M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for:This premium beachfront project on the fi…
$1,93M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Floor 4/5
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's suitable for: Bright Phuket is ideal for those w…
$994,861
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/4
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's only marina with 5 gold anchors offers luxurious …
$468,208
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$922,659
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for those lo…
$359,165
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Garrya Residences Phuket is perfect for f…
$1,94M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate a …
$1,74M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 4/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those seeking luxur…
$857,340
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 4/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it’s for: Diamond Condominium Phuket is ideal for fami…
$640,821
Leave a request

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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