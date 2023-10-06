Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,41M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,51M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thail…
€114,583
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,41M
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/7
€161,739
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
€172,009
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/3
€1,49M
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€246,460
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/7
€293,313
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
€344,787
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/3
€478,287
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€289,847
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/3
€169,698
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/3
€206,154
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/3
€303,711
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€245,690
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
€346,585
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
€308,075
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
€295,239
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,59M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
€256,729
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
€256,729
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/3
Уникальная трехспальная резиденция с неповторимым видом на лагуну и собственным бассейном в …
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/7
€500,622
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/6
Двуспальные апартаменты оборудованы потрясающе функциональной кухней. Все жилое пространство…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
Односпальные апартаменты оборудованы потрясающе функциональной кухней. Все жилое пространств…
Price on request

