Terraced Houses for Sale in in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
65
Altea
253
la Nucia
144
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
34
275 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Townhouse in the El Pinar urbanization, in Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) It is 102 m2 di…
$344,408
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
An nice villa under renovation in Altea La Vella, close to Altea Golf Club. Finish the pr…
$821,019
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
A great Villa all on one level close to the centre of Albir. If you’re looking for a villa…
$756,968
Villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
Villas in Finestratto the sea - 3.5 km | to Alicante airport - 57 km2-4 bedrooms | from 143.…
$1,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$1,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
$2,45M
2 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Mediterranean charm in the heart of Altea's Old Town Discover this gem located in the ico…
$701,094
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury villa in Polop de la Marina, Alicante It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 100m2 built …
$510,332
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Villas with independent plots, situated in a uniq…
$539,774
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Extavagant Exclusive New Build villas in L'Albir. Fr Independent villas with 3 bedrooms, 2 b…
$856,736
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Luxury detached villas with sea views in Benidorm. Luxury villas with garden and private poo…
$1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
Luxury villa in El Albir, Alicante, Costa Blanca An impressive luxury villa located in the b…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Independent villas with 3 bedrooms, with private plot and solarium with sea views. This new …
$356,793
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
Premium villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Detached house in the exclusive are…
$1,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Description Welcome to this charming villa, ideally located in the sought-after are…
$669,229
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
NOTAR presents this charming and functional two-storey house, located in the centre of the b…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Mediterranean villas with private pool, garden and parking, offering unrivalled views and pr…
$739,061
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Large modern-style 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury villas between the s…
$447,771
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 702 m²
Large, modern villa in high quality. This home has everything you could wish for in terms of…
$4,60M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,49M
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms The Villas Miramar complex consists of independent villas loca…
$1,39M
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
This luxury project in a modern style is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Ben…
$943,494
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 204 m2.Plot size: 513 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
$686,430
Villa 6 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Magnificent independent villa with a large plot of 670 m2 with a beautiful garden and privat…
$515,126
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$648,820
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
We offer a new High Tech villa in the elite  Sierra Cortina protected area with large window…
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
A property for sale in the Bello Horizonte urbanization of La Nucia – a three-story villa (3…
$1,01M
Villa 7 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 305 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature and views of the Mediterranean sea and of the mountains .Loc…
$536,816
