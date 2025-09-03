Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
65
Altea
253
la Nucia
144
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
34
House Delete
Clear all
137 properties total found
3 bedroom house in la Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Vila Natura is an exclusive private complex of 8 individual villas located in the prestigiou…
$566,747
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
An nice villa under renovation in Altea La Vella, close to Altea Golf Club. Finish the pr…
$821,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
A great Villa all on one level close to the centre of Albir. If you’re looking for a villa…
$756,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa in Polop. This new modern villa is located in the picturesque town of Polop, am…
$585,220
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
$2,45M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Mediterranean charm in the heart of Altea's Old Town Discover this gem located in the ico…
$701,094
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury villa in Polop de la Marina, Alicante It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 100m2 built …
$510,332
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
Luxury villa in El Albir, Alicante, Costa Blanca An impressive luxury villa located in the b…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
Premium villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Detached house in the exclusive are…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 702 m²
Large, modern villa in high quality. This home has everything you could wish for in terms of…
$4,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,49M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern villa in the city of Polop. The city of Polop is a small town in the sub…
$838,654
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$205,994
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
$648,820
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
Luxury villas in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca Designer villas on large plots, with view…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/5
We present new apartments in a modern style in a new closed complex in the city of Finestrat…
$448,447
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Fantastic nice villa totally reformed in a quiet location of Albir. The house has been renov…
$925,281
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$205,994
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Located in the urban center of Albir, just 15 m…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 459 m²
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 459 m2.Plot size: 740 m2.Built area: 615 m2, useful area: 531 m…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Beautiful villa with private swimming pool and large patio in Altea Description:   Welcome…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Luxury villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Its location allows you to enjoy on…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
A stunning luxury villa located in the beautiful town of Altea, on the Costa Blanca, close t…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Fantastic villa which has been beautifully reformed in 2023 to a very high standard giving a…
$576,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
$866,910
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$736,056
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in la Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the stunning spacious villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in La Nusi…
$698,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Lidiamar: Exclusivity and comfort in Finestrat. We present to your attention Lidiamar…
$681,406
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
$463,443
Leave a request

Property types in la Marina Baixa

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go