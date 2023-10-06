UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Baixa
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
262
Altea
83
Benidorm
83
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
la Nucia
22
House
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
226 m²
€680,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
109 m²
Newly built villas in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. Loc…
€349,900
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
3
298 m²
Luxury apartments are located on the first line of the beach, have breathtaking views of the…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
5
371 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
4
215 m²
€765,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
200 m²
€750,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
4
343 m²
€499,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
4
140 m²
€720,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
145 m²
€900,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
153 m²
€459,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
263 m²
€459,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
270 m²
€386,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
436 m²
€629,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
5
740 m²
€1,88M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
4
560 m²
€2,28M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
4
835 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
4
260 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
110 m²
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
4
540 m²
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
4
300 m²
€1,85M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
4
195 m²
€659,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
210 m²
€623,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
la Nucia, Spain
3
240 m²
€530,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
la Nucia, Spain
3
214 m²
€330,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
230 m²
€645,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in la Marina Baixa
villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes
Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL