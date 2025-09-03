Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
65
Altea
253
la Nucia
144
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
34
House Delete
Clear all
99 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Extavagant Exclusive New Build villas in L'Albir. Fr Independent villas with 3 bedrooms, 2 b…
$856,736
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Description Welcome to this charming villa, ideally located in the sought-after are…
$669,229
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 702 m²
Large, modern villa in high quality. This home has everything you could wish for in terms of…
$4,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
A property for sale in the Bello Horizonte urbanization of La Nucia – a three-story villa (3…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 7 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 305 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature and views of the Mediterranean sea and of the mountains .Loc…
$536,816
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Wonderful rustic finca situated in the lower area of Rincon de Loix, with a surface area of …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Beautiful villa available includes: air conditioning on the ground floor and first floor, un…
$913,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
A single-story house is available for sale in the Alfaz del Pi area, Jardin de Alfaz. The …
$616,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Polop, Spain
House
Polop, Spain
Area 231 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Costa Blanca Discover the charm of Polop, a picturesque to…
$430,634
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Fantastic villa which has been beautifully reformed in 2023 to a very high standard giving a…
$576,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Fantastic luxury villa with sea views in Finestrat, Benidorm! This villa have 3 beds + 2 bat…
$541,154
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$436,843
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
$659,435
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in El Albir.  A house in which you want to stay to live…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
A cozy villa for sale in the quiet urbanization El Romeral. The home is spacious with 4 bedr…
$523,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
This unique villa offers a marvellous interplay between modern comfort and a touch of Arabic…
$756,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 7 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 600 m²
Very close to the center of Altea la Vella and only 15 minutes from Benidorm and Calpe.The p…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A Unique Opportunity in the Heart of Albir Have you always dreamed of living or investin…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build independent and semi-detached villas in Balcon de F…
$640,638
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benimantell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benimantell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 572 m²
Exclusive individual villa for sale, located in the upper area of Benimantell, Alicante, jus…
$974,944
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
New Construction- Modern villa in one level walking distance to the beach. Second line of th…
$862,159
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Detached house in urbanization alfaz del pi 170 m² built with a plot of 450 m². It does not …
$357,877
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 621 m²
A property with great potential is for sale, thanks to its location and layout. The prop…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale, a detached house in the outskirts of Altea.  The house is single-storey (appro…
$407,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
The villa is located in the “Entre Naranjos y Flores” area of Alfaz del Pi. It is a three-s…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
New development of 5 villas, located in the exclusive residential area of Balcón de Finestra…
$1,48M
Leave a request

Property types in la Marina Baixa

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go