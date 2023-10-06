UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Baixa
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
262
Altea
83
Benidorm
83
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
la Nucia
22
House
Clear all
267 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
226 m²
€680,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
6
4
538 m²
2
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
228 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
231 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
227 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
230 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
5
4
900 m²
3
We present a luxurious villa with stunning sea views, located on the slope of the mountain, …
€2,65M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
204 m²
3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
351 m²
3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
150 m²
2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
280 m²
2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
5
700 m²
4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
5
900 m²
3/3
Luxury Ready-to-Move Villa with Sea Views in Benidorm Alicante The villa is located in the m…
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
4
562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
5
6
998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
590 m²
2
We present a luxury villa of 590 sq.m., designed in the avant-garde style, which ensures exc…
€880,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
6
2
520 m²
2
Introducing the villa of 520sq.m, located in a residential area between Benidorm and La Nusi…
€580,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
150 m²
1
Introducing a corner villa of 150 square meters. m., located in the city of Albir on a plot …
€405,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
5
5
288 m²
3
€395,000
Recommend
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
258 m²
3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
5
3
236 m²
3
Magnificent villa of 236 square meters. m. located on a plot of 330 sq.m. in a very quiet ar…
€526,400
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
8
3
340 m²
3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
Recommend
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
9
4
420 m²
3
We present a spacious villa of 420 sq.m., located on a plot of 7500 sq.m., which consists of…
€585,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
6
3
354 m²
2
Introducing the spacious villa in a residential area in the center of Benidorm. House with a…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
150 m²
1
Introducing the beautiful modern villa of 150 sq.m., located on the same floor. This villa i…
€499,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
159 m²
2
On sale is a new modern villa in the city of FinestratThe house is located on a plot of 446 …
€720,000
Recommend
