Seaview Houses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
262
Altea
83
Benidorm
83
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
la Nucia
22
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
5 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
4 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxurious villa with stunning sea views, located on the slope of the mountain, …
€2,65M
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Ready-to-Move Villa with Sea Views in Benidorm Alicante The villa is located in the m…
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
4 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a luxury villa of 590 sq.m., designed in the avant-garde style, which ensures exc…
€880,000
5 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the villa of 520sq.m, located in a residential area between Benidorm and La Nusi…
€580,000
2 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a corner villa of 150 square meters. m., located in the city of Albir on a plot …
€405,000
3 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 3
€395,000
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
4 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa of 236 square meters. m. located on a plot of 330 sq.m. in a very quiet ar…
€526,400
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
7 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a spacious villa of 420 sq.m., located on a plot of 7500 sq.m., which consists of…
€585,000
5 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the spacious villa in a residential area in the center of Benidorm. House with a…
€650,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the beautiful modern villa of 150 sq.m., located on the same floor. This villa i…
€499,000
3 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a new modern villa in the city of FinestratThe house is located on a plot of 446 …
€720,000

