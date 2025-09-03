Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
65
Altea
253
la Nucia
144
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
34
24 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Villas with independent plots, situated in a uniq…
$539,774
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$648,820
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with private pool and…
$757,865
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Luxury villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Its location allows you to enjoy on…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$736,056
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Espectacular villa and Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante Es un complejo de lujo de 11 villas…
$871,272
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
$372,935
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$318,015
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
$599,749
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
$526,104
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Modern villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This villa was delivered in July 2019 and is o…
$676,081
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Villas for sale in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca An exclusive complex of 9 detached vill…
$708,795
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 501 m²
$1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
$975,956
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
$338,985
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
$598,659
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsPlot size: 400 m2.Terrace: 15 m2, built area: 100 m2.Private pool: 18…
$412,205
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.Terrace: 9 m2, garden: 160 m2, built a…
$356,955
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Townhouses in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The townhouses have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroo…
$405,649
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
One floor villa in La Nucia, Costa Blanca The house has a constructed area of 350 m2 distrib…
$779,674
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
$718,609
Leave a request

