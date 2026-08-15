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Mountain View Houses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

;
Benidorm
117
Altea
192
La Nucia
141
Villajoyosa
46
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70 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic big villa with rooftop terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vi…
$676,158
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
5 Bedroom Sea View Luxury Villa in Finestrat Located in the Benidorm–Finestrat area, this vi…
$960,778
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$1,28M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa in the new premium Polop16 development, located in a scenic,…
$513,485
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Discover this exclusive villa development in Finestrat! A unique project that combines elega…
$738,266
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
A new housing development in Polop (Costa Blanca), With the delivery of the first houses thi…
$585,953
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villa key ready: Modern Luxury with Basement and Solarium - Modern villa of 202 m² on plot o…
$805,698
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Superior villa with private pool, beautiful garden and stunning views of the sea and Benidor…
$1,22M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Exclusive off-plan villa in Finestrat, in the prestigious Sierra Cortina, a privileged locat…
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$542,953
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning villa with private pool. large garden, big terraces nestled in premium area with am…
$3,11M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious luxury villa in a premium location boasting a pool and a big rooftop terrace with b…
$809,022
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$1,44M
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 8 in the Polop16 complex features a balanced combination of living space, a privat…
$604,403
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Townhouse for Sale – Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) Discover this charming 103 m² townh…
$340,563
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa located in a privileged area close to Benidorm with private pool, garage and…
$1,11M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Villas with Scenic Views of the Sea and Mountains in Finestrat Discover these exquis…
$723,998
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Fantastic luxury townhouse with terrace, private pool and garage located in a premium area c…
$568,851
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Your Oasis in Sierra Cortina! New development of new construction in Finestrat, Townhouses f…
$617,632
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The residential camporosso Serpentine is distributed in two linear plots, Poniente and Levan…
$643,742
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 10 is one of the most high-tech properties offered in the Polop16 complex. This ho…
$614,517
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Incredible opportunity! This new project in Finestrat offers luxury villas with delivery in …
$824,300
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Modern Villas in Peaceful Hill Setting in Polop Costa Blanca Located in one …
$724,027
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high end superior villa with large terraces and impressive sea views located on a …
$2,45M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
We are pleased to present this exclusive property that offers an incomparable residential ex…
$666,374
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Keyready furnished large villa with an amazing panoramic sea view and pool in a privileged a…
$1,31M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in la Marina Baixa

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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