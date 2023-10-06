Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Baixa
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
262
Altea
83
Benidorm
83
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
la Nucia
22
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
Floor 4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
€329,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000

Property types in la Marina Baixa

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir