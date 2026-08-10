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Mountain View Houses for Sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
60
Mutxamel
97
el Campello
48
Sant Joan dAlacant
24
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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Introducing Villa 131.73m², a luxurious dwelling nestled in the heart of Spain, set to be co…
$220,748
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Property types in lAlacanti

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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