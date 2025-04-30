Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
40
Mutxamel
50
el Campello
23
Sant Joan dAlacant
17
27 properties total found
House in Mutxamel, Spain
House
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 720 m²
FINCA LA VIÑA 1874 On an estate with orange, mandarin, olive and other fruit trees, ther…
$2,47M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Aigues, Spain
Chalet
Aigues, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Aigues, with pardela of 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 built. Three doubl…
$604,989
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Semidetached villa in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in Cabo de las Huertas with wi…
$974,561
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
$421,828
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
$1,04M
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
$430,729
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Bungalow in Busot, Spain
Bungalow
Busot, Spain
Area 160 m²
The highs of Alicante is located in a natural environment, at the foot of the Sierra del Cab…
$373,293
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Exquisite Three Bedroom Villa in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your luxurious haven in Alica…
$397,251
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that rises on the very rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront wi…
$7,44M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents this exclusive villa located on Río Turia Street, in the Hayg…
$1,21M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
3 bedroom attached single -family housing distributed in 4 floors built area: 193.20 m2 plus…
$361,357
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 250 m²
Casamayor presents this modern chalet in the front line of Alicante Golf, located in a priva…
$1,25M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 154 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers this magnificent family home within the exclusive Verdemar - Mi…
$590,059
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
La Almajada Urbanization in Mutxamell is a well-known area on the Costa Blanca for its tranq…
$675,115
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
$1,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
Property types in lAlacanti

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
