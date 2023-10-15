Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
58
el Campello
57
Mutxamel
26
Sant Joan d Alacant
11
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
4
33 properties total found
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alicante, Spain
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Torre de La Oradada – is a prestigious place on the Costa Blanca, located next to such towns…
€3,45M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a chic villa of 350 square meters. on the first coastline, located in a quiet ur…
€1,75M
3 room house with by the sea in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
€495,000
3 room house with by the sea in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
€450,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
€207,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
€200,000
2 room house with by the sea in Busot, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
€196,000
3 room house with by the sea in Busot, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
€253,000
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
€1,09M
3 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
€895,000
3 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
€800,000
3 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
€859,900
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
€389,000
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
€682,000
Villa 3 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with basement in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with basement
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
€1,59M
3 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€859,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
€328,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€465,700
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€395,500
Villa 5 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€495,000
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€450,000

