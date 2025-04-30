Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
40
Mutxamel
50
el Campello
23
Sant Joan dAlacant
17
9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$507,061
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
$1,04M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$572,488
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$708,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$490,704
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$338,040
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$539,774
