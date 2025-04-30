Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
40
Mutxamel
50
el Campello
23
Sant Joan dAlacant
17
21 property total found
House in Mutxamel, Spain
House
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 720 m²
FINCA LA VIÑA 1874 On an estate with orange, mandarin, olive and other fruit trees, ther…
$2,47M
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Chalet in Aigues, Spain
Chalet
Aigues, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Aigues, with pardela of 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 built. Three doubl…
$604,989
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Villa in Busot, Spain
Villa
Busot, Spain
Area 240 m²
Real Estate Casamayor presents this new construction town in Bonalba Zone: Modern and Minima…
$882,625
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that rises on the very rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront wi…
$7,44M
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents this exclusive villa located on Río Turia Street, in the Hayg…
$1,21M
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
3 bedroom attached single -family housing distributed in 4 floors built area: 193.20 m2 plus…
$361,357
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 154 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers this magnificent family home within the exclusive Verdemar - Mi…
$590,059
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$938,993
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
