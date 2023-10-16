Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
12
el Campello
7
Mutxamel
4
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
30 properties total found
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Xixona Jijona, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Xixona Jijona, Spain
Area 424 m²
€350,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 162 m²
€279,900
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
€235,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 315 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada area, 1,443 m2 plot, built area 315 m2, living room with fireplac…
€496,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 246 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada, 2,060 m2 plot, dining room on two heights with fireplace, kitche…
€329,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 332 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make this beautiful rustic-style…
€395,000
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio
Alicante, Spain
Area 345 m²
€1,30M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 510 m²
€1,20M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 256 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa ready to move into, consisting of 255 m2 built…
€980,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive chalet for sale in the Los Girasoles area, it has a living room with …
€810,000
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio
Alicante, Spain
Area 155 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
€535,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in l Almoraig, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
l Almoraig, Spain
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
€345,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for rent, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 191 m²
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
€325,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 410 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Moralet, 1,355 m2 plot, built area of 410 m2, house on two hei…
€395,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 258 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa to reform, consisting of 257 m2 built of housi…
€985,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Aiguees, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Aiguees, Spain
Area 240 m²
Magnificent chalet for rent in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Chalet with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
€890,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Chalet with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 687 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent modern style chalet with elegant typical Medite…
€1,95M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Area 646 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa ready to move into, consisting of 407 m2 built…
€1,10M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular farm with 5,138 square meters of plot and 687 s…
€1,30M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 336 m²
For sale fabulous brand new villa with 336 m2 built, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on …
€790,000
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer
el Campello, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular estate to spend your holidays. They are two ind…
€1,30M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
€590,000
Chalet with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that stands on the same rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront w…
€7,00M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Warm and bright penthouse in the Blinker area, near the shopping centers and with a very goo…
€190,000

