Terraced Houses for Sale in in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
40
Mutxamel
50
el Campello
23
Sant Joan dAlacant
17
48 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Villa for sale in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion of 29 chalets pa…
$567,036
Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
$554,748
House in Mutxamel, Spain
House
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 720 m²
FINCA LA VIÑA 1874 On an estate with orange, mandarin, olive and other fruit trees, ther…
$2,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$507,061
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
3 beds country house near San Juan beach and Alicante city
$510,146
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
New country houses by the sea. Maran Villas-это housing estate from 9 elegant country houses…
$629,156
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$560,493
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$714,247
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$724,061
Chalet in Aigues, Spain
Chalet
Aigues, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Aigues, with pardela of 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 built. Three doubl…
$604,989
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
$509,704
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms 23 detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spacious …
$361,542
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$538,684
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villas with their own style and perfect proportions that make the most of the space in an or…
$735,004
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
$1,45M
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Bungalow in Busot, Spain
Bungalow
Busot, Spain
Area 160 m²
The highs of Alicante is located in a natural environment, at the foot of the Sierra del Cab…
$373,293
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This spacious Townhouse is located in a very quiet urbanization in Campello, Venta Lanuza, c…
$259,190
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$708,795
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
