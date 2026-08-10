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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
453
Mutxamel
154
el Campello
48
Sant Joan dAlacant
34
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11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant ground floor flat including garage and storage room situated in a residential equipp…
$298,325
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the new residential project in Muxamel, a unique jewel located at the foot of a s…
$360,994
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$640,076
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Stunning middle floor apartment with a playground, swimming pool and beautifully maintained …
$307,449
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Key ready brilliant ground floor apartament with parking space and swimming pools, located i…
$433,719
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$367,552
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$630,783
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Opulent ground-floor apartment with a private basement, lush gardens and resort-style pool, …
$543,978
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful ground floor apartment with pool, playground and elegant landscaped green areas pe…
$269,307
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Luxurious Three Bedroom Apartment in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your exquisite Mediterran…
$417,651
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
$263,774
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Property types in lAlacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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