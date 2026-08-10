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Pool Apartments for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
453
Mutxamel
154
el Campello
48
Sant Joan dAlacant
34
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57 properties total found
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$682,978
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$530,220
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant ground floor flat including garage and storage room situated in a residential equipp…
$298,325
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
Inviting ground floor apartment with private terrace, fully equipped gym and community pool …
$219,961
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 91 m²
Estela, a new work promotion designed for those who seek a home where design, sustainability…
$356,568
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Impeccable ground-floor apartment with private yard, coworking areas and saltwater pool loca…
$512,728
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
$447,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Amazing middle floor apartment located in the city center, featuring a swimming pool, playgr…
$481,467
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$1,73M
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 84 m²
Estela, a new work promotion designed for those who seek a home where design, sustainability…
$308,491
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Discover modern life in these stylish apartments, which are located near all the daily ameni…
$309,383
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Exclusive Apartments in El Albir, Costa Blanca, Close to Best Beaches and Places of Culinary…
$682,978
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 111 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$363,779
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Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$512,352
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Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 71 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers you an exclusive luxury residential, with all the comforts you …
$480,425
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 89 m²
This bright outdoor floor is located in a private urbanization within the PAU I (John Paul I…
$336,810
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Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$370,781
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$467,799
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$640,076
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 119 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$369,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
Attractive middle floor apartment with private balcony, fully equipped gym and access to com…
$252,548
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this magnificent home located in one of the most de…
$554,386
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 89 m²
Estela, a new work promotion designed for those who seek a home where design, sustainability…
$333,674
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Property types in lAlacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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