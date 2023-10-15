Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alacanti
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
320
el Campello
22
Sant Joan d Alacant
22
Mutxamel
4
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
€307,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€339,900

Property types in l Alacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir