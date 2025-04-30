Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
204
Mutxamel
49
Sant Joan dAlacant
33
el Campello
15
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$430,729
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$381,659
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Apartments in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$250,804
2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
$263,774
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$299,875
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
$299,303
