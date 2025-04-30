Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlacanti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
204
Mutxamel
49
Sant Joan dAlacant
33
el Campello
15
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
46 properties total found
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 115 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$365,973
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover t…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Casamayor presents you with an exclusive opportunity to live in the most coveted luxury resi…
$643,719
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 125 m²
15 / 05 / 2025. Property for rent area Benito Perez Galdos and Plaza Musico Oscar Tordá, is …
$165,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$473,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$367,509
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$474,157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$367,509
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Unique property to live in a spacious Duplex Penthouse on the first line of Muchavista beach…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$466,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 99 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$289,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$347,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$496,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$464,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 126 m²
He lives in "Nou Nazareth," the new expansion area in Alicante! Discover an exclusive luxury…
$560,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 118 m²
Impressive and exclusive fully renovated and brand new apartment of 118 square meters built …
$482,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 107 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$338,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
$300,965
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
$427,458
Leave a request
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 84 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$383,191
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area made up of 53 homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom…
$377,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$507,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 184 m²
We present this bright and spacious apartment located in the centre of the city of Alicante,…
$416,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 177 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this spectacular apartment for sale in the city center. T…
$534,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 136 m²
We present this beautiful top home located in the center of the Ensanche district of Alicant…
$421,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area made up of 53 homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom…
$388,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in lAlacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go