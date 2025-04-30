Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
204
Mutxamel
49
Sant Joan dAlacant
33
el Campello
15
85 properties total found
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 169 m²
For the magnificent newly renovated floor, it is released, in the best area of ​​the city: i…
$1,30M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 115 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$365,973
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover t…
$1,42M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
In construction homes of high quality, modern, with home automation system and endless detai…
$472,117
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Casamayor presents you with an exclusive opportunity to live in the most coveted luxury resi…
$643,719
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with a hig…
$276,993
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$430,729
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$473,702
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$367,509
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Brand new townhouses, located in the picturesque Rio Park, Mutxamel. These beautiful homes a…
$243,845
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
$1,12M
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
$1,05M
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 106 m²
We present this beautiful house for sale with sea and castle views, located in one of the mo…
$242,886
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$474,157
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$367,509
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
High standing villas located in the most exclusive area of San Juan, just 800 metres from Mu…
$1,01M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Unique property to live in a spacious Duplex Penthouse on the first line of Muchavista beach…
$1,31M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$466,766
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 99 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$289,725
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$347,550
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$496,443
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$464,605
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 126 m²
He lives in "Nou Nazareth," the new expansion area in Alicante! Discover an exclusive luxury…
$560,607
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 118 m²
Impressive and exclusive fully renovated and brand new apartment of 118 square meters built …
$482,986
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments in La Florida, Alicante, Costa Blanca 61 new construction homes with 2 or 3 bedro…
$321,684
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New development located in the prestigious area of Muchavista, Campello. This impressive bui…
$611,458
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 107 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$338,194
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Villa with distribution and development on the ground floor and solarium terrace floor visit…
$734,730
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
$300,965
