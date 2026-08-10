Seaview Apartments for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

;
Alicante
453
Mutxamel
154
el Campello
48
Sant Joan dAlacant
34
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$527,792
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$613,845
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$367,552
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$481,897
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Luxurious Three Bedroom Apartment in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your exquisite Mediterran…
$417,651
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Property types in lAlacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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