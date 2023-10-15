Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
320
el Campello
22
Sant Joan d Alacant
22
Mutxamel
4
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
35 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Salon with dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, solarium 52 m2, upper floor. Area …
€179,000
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern ground floor apartment in Benitachel - Cumbra del Sol is a beautiful coastal zone wit…
€370,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments in Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex consisting of 35 newl…
€392,000
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments in Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex consisting of 35 newl…
€469,750
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury Apartments with 4 Bedrooms and Sea Views in Alicante City Center These properties are…
€417,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€386,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€280,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€212,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante Downtown Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€381,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante Downtown Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€309,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€375,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€309,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€251,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Alicante. Alican…
€195,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Alicante.Apartme…
€182,000
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
€1,80M
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Renovated apartment for sale in Calle San Vicente, Alicante. Bright 107m2 apartment for sale…
€262,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment in the center of Alicante, Costa Blanca Housing in perfect condition, composed of …
€270,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€330,500
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€397,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€273,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€407,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€234,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€302,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
€396,000
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Investment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Investment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
€416,500
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Double Glazing in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Double Glazing
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
€344,500
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Benalua area, located on the 1 floor. The total area o…
€329,500
4 room apartment with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€401,400

