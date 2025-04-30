Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlacanti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
204
Mutxamel
49
Sant Joan dAlacant
33
el Campello
15
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 115 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$365,973
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Casamayor presents you with an exclusive opportunity to live in the most coveted luxury resi…
$643,719
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$367,509
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$367,509
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 99 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$289,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$347,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 126 m²
He lives in "Nou Nazareth," the new expansion area in Alicante! Discover an exclusive luxury…
$560,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 118 m²
Impressive and exclusive fully renovated and brand new apartment of 118 square meters built …
$482,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 107 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$338,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$691,072
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 146 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents you with this fantastic home in a high demand area. We presen…
$385,287
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$434,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 110 m²
Casamayor presents this fantastic family floor (VPO) of 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms in perf…
$288,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 115 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$384,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in el Campello, Spain
Apartment
el Campello, Spain
Area 105 m²
Spectacular Housing for Sale in Playa Mujavista - Sea views from All Stations! We present th…
$625,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in lAlacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go