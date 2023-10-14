UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
Adeje
162
Arona
135
San Miguel de Abona
17
Santiago del Teide
14
Granadilla de Abona
9
Guia de Isora
7
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
5
Puerto de la Cruz
4
240 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
2
1
42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Miraverde, Spain
3
68 m²
- Area: 68 m2 - Cozy Mediterranean-style living room with stunning ocean views - 2 bedroom…
€499,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
2
1
56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
1
60 m²
Apartment for sale in the Los Gigantes area in the La Florida complex, just a few minutes fr…
€299,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
50 m²
Apartment in Torres Yomely complex in the center of Playa de las Americas. All infrastructur…
€188,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
4
2
92 m²
Apartment in the Winter Gardens complex in the Golf del Sur area. Nice place surrounded by g…
€277,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
82 m²
3 bedrooms apartment in the Stel complex in the center of Adeje. The central city of the sou…
€249,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
3
2
75 m²
Apartment in the complex Los Almendros in one of the best areas of the Costa Adeje, Madronal…
€390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Apartment for sale in the Parque de la Reina area, in the Olivina II complex, ideal for a fa…
€189,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Adeje, Spain
2
1
50 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in a residential complex Orlando, Costa Adeje. The apartment is in a…
€255,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arona, Spain
1
1
58 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
€245,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
3
2
48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
85 m²
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
€185,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
2
105 m²
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
€970,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
3
2
85 m²
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
€279,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
2
108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
49 m²
For sale a very bright apartment in the complex “Frontera Primavera”, in the Costa del Silen…
€136,500
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
1
1
44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
2
395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
2
1
52 m²
Apartment in the Paraiso del Sol complex in the Playa Paraiso area. Area with developed infr…
€189,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3
1
64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3
1
73 m²
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
€280,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
2
1
40 m²
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
€255,000
Recommend
