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Residential properties for sale in Icod de los Vinos, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Spectacular Detached Home in Icod de los Vinos We present this wonderful property located i…
$345,676
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Duplex in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Duplex
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
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Apartment in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Apartment
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
We offer for sale a plot of urban land in Icod de Los Vinos. Total area 6,533 m2. According …
$1,73M
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