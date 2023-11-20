Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Icod de los Vinos, Spain

1 property total found
2 room house in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A house with a land plot surrounded by pine forest is for sale. Located on Icod de los Vinos…
€255,000
