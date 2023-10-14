Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
162
Arona
135
San Miguel de Abona
17
Santiago del Teide
14
Granadilla de Abona
9
Guia de Isora
7
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
5
Puerto de la Cruz
4
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
- Area: 68 m2 - Cozy Mediterranean-style living room with stunning ocean views - 2 bedroom…
€499,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
€245,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this magnificent two-story, three-bedroom house in Chío. The g…
€265,000
5 room house with mountain view in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain
5 room house with mountain view
San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Cozy villa located on the north coast of Tenerife in the fishing village of Jover, in the Te…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
€2,90M

Property types in Canary Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
