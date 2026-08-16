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Residential properties for sale in Arico, Spain

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apartments
5
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Arico, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
New development, third sales phase, in Abades, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Residential Ancor III…
$284,231
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1 bedroom apartment in Arico, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New construction, marketing phase, in Abades, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Residencial Ancor, a d…
$284,868
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2 bedroom apartment in Arico, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New development, third sales phase, in Abades, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Residential Ancor III…
$332,405
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3 bedroom apartment in Arico, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
New development, third sales phase, in Abades, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Residential Ancor III…
$512,623
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3 bedroom house in Arico, Spain
3 bedroom house
Arico, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
House under construction for sale in Abades, designed by a Spanish architect who planned the…
$383,578
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3 bedroom house in Arico, Spain
3 bedroom house
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This beautiful 3-floor house boasts a spacious 190sqm of living space, complete with a large…
$398,863
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Arico, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
New construction, marketing phase, in Abades, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Residencial Ancor, a d…
$318,430
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Properties features in Arico, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
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