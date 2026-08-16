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Residential properties for sale in Las Palmas, Spain

;
apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
Apartment in Teguise, Spain
Apartment
Teguise, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious two-bedroom apartments with a contemporary design and shared pool in Costa Blanca.…
$238,479
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3 bedroom apartment in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
$396,538
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pajara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pajara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
$385,420
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pajara, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pajara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
$325,972
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Villa 5 bedrooms in El Palmeral, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
El Palmeral, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Incredible Villa located in a spectacular setting just ten minutes from the center of Santa …
$840,032
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1 bedroom apartment in Tinajo, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tinajo, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
COMPLETED Q1 2025 - FANTASTIC VIEWS! Built in 2 stages, this complex consists of 82 apartme…
$790,100
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Properties features in Las Palmas, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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