Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Las Palmas

Residential properties for sale in Las Palmas, Spain

houses
5
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Las Palmas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€329,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Las Palmas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
€389,000
Villa 9 room villa with rent in Valleseco, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with rent
Valleseco, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
FINCA IN NATURAL PARKFinca las Hayas, is located in an incomparable environment. In the Dora…
€990,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
€340,000
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Brigida, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Brigida, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Incredible Villa located in a spectacular setting just ten minutes from the center of Santa …
€795,000
Chalet with sea view, with garden, with private pool in Tias, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garden, with private pool
Tias, Spain
Area 8 m²
Beautiful mansion with panoramic sea views in Tias, Canary Islands The house has 8 bedrooms…
€850,000

Properties features in Las Palmas, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir