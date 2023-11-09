Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartment in the Winter Gardens complex in the Golf del Sur area. Nice place surrounded by g…
€263,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
€280,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
€60,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
€77,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
€77,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with garden in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with garden
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
€169,000
3 room apartment with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€154,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€107,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
€249,000
5 room house with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5 room house with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€335,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
New project SAN BLAS ocean view on the first line of the Atlantic Ocean close to Golf del Su…
€911,100
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000
