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Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

;
apartments
14
houses
7
21 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
$197,102
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
$89,804
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Residencial Aneto is a modern residential oasis where every detail is designed for a comfort…
$384,410
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Brand-new renovated studio in Golf del Sur – Perfect for investment or holiday escapes Are …
$201,134
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment located in the Biltmor residence, Llano del Camello, San Miguel de Abona. Consists…
$179,608
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1 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale in the Escorpio complex in Amarilla Golf, Golf del Sur. Consists of a liv…
$124,793
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Casa terrera en Las Zocas. Fácil acceso se distribuye en vivienda principal de cinco dormito…
$390,706
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
$89,804
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Residencial Aneto is a modern residential oasis where every detail is designed for a comfort…
$505,741
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent villa with its own pool and garden. Located on the south coast of Tenerife in Go…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced house with private garden, large garage and communal pool – San Miguel de Abona Co…
$340,591
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique villa surrounded by gardens and on the first line …
$3,43M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
$290,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Last units in this new boutique complex of 24 modern apartments on the first line of golf …
$495,489
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
$69,977
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Apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
For sale apartment in the south of Tenerife in the Golf del Sur area. This is one of the mos…
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
$290,423
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3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartment in the Winter Gardens complex in the Golf del Sur area. Nice place surrounded by g…
$286,039
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
$909,627
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Beautiful townhouse located in the Fairways Club in Amarilla Golf complex. The house is idea…
$377,783
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Apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Excellent opportunity to purchase commercial premises with a restaurant business license and…
$383,595
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