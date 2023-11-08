Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

apartments
6
houses
5
11 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€480,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of ​​San Isidro, muni…
€650,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Apartment in San Isidro. The apartment is located in a very quiet and pleasant place. Nearby…
€125,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
€357,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Bungalow for sale in the residential complex Sotavento in the south of Tenerife, a few meter…
€325,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 487 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and ocean views. The villa is located in the La Mareta area…
€599,900
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€220,000
2 room apartment with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
On sale 2 apartments, which are located in a new building in the Los Abrigos area.The apartm…
€106,000
1 room apartment with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 room apartment with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
€176,000
3 room apartment with garage in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 room apartment with garage
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in San Isidro. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, American kitchen, pa…
€109,000
