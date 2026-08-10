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Residential properties for sale in Guia de Isora, Spain

;
apartments
13
houses
4
17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located within the prestigious 5-star Abama Resort on Tenerife’s sought-after southwest coas…
$865,680
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
We have a finca for sale in Guía de Isora, more specifically in the area of Pedro Díaz. The …
$575,498
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Discover a new dimension of luxury in the exclusive residential community of Los Jardines de…
$1,24M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Within the exclusive setting of Los Jardines de Abama, we present an extraordinary collectio…
$1,78M
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4 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Tenerif…
$1,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Discover a new dimension of luxury in the exclusive residential community of Los Jardines de…
$1,10M
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
For sale is a 1-room apartment in the Adeje zone, located on the 2nd floor of the Bellamar c…
$221,595
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Teneri…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Discover one of the most exclusive properties currently available within Abama Resort: an ex…
$2,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
For sale is a manor house located in a quiet area of ​​the Chío area. Home with magnificent …
$746,424
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We are pleased to offer this nice penthouse for sale in new building built in 2022. The hous…
$503,601
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This magnificent detached villa is located in Las Atalayas de Abama, one of the most exclusi…
$2,01M
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3 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Tenerif…
$1,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
Luxury villa with private pool and ocean views for sale in the exclusive Abama Golf Resorts …
$2,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this delightful two bedroom apartment close to the seafront…
$529,996
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 305 m²
Local in Playa de San Juan de 305m2 with access to two streets. Located in the central area,…
$406,843
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guia de Isora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
$185,213
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