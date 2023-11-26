Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Puerto de la Cruz

Residential properties for sale in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
€790,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir