Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Puerto de la Cruz
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

;
apartments
4
5 properties total found
Penthouse in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Penthouse
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a beautiful penthouse in a prestigious complex on the north coast of Tenerife - an …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 699 m²
For sale a beautiful villa with panoramic views of the ocean. Ideal for those looking for a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
For sale a modern apartment on the north coast of Tenerife, in the prestigious tourist area …
Price on request
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale on the north coast of Tenerife. Located in the tourist town of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go