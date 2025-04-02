Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

6 properties total found
Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
$306,140

1 bedroom apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Spacious apartment for sale on the north coast of Tenerife, in one of the most prestigious a…
$248,806

1 bedroom apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
A beautiful apartment is sold in the north of Tenerife in the tourist city of Puerto de la C…
$259,624

1 bedroom apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale on the north coast of Tenerife. Located in the tourist town of …
$283,423

Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
For sale a modern apartment on the north coast of Tenerife, in the prestigious tourist area …
$519,248

Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
$306,140
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
$306,140

