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Villas for sale in Almunecar, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Herradura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Herradura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
It is an exclusive residential complex combining avant-garde architecture with a unique natu…
$2,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Stylish Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in La Herradura, Granada La Herradura is a charming,…
$1,95M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Sustainable Beachfront Villas with Infinity Views in Almuñecar This new development is situa…
$2,13M
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