Villas with garage for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
156
Malaga
5
Estepona
63
San Pedro Alcantara
30
104 properties total found
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 158 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 4 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$717,554
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 408 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 425 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 1,760,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,74M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 943 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,750,000 to € 5,750,000. [Beds: 8 - 8] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$5,72M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 260 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,380,000 to € 1,380,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,37M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,550,000 to € 1,650,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,53M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 488 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,900,000 to € 1,900,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,90M
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 333 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$871,018
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Impeccably designed modern south facing villa in the most exclusive community in Europe La Z…
$9,40M
Villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa
Manilva, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 460,000 to € 545,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,744
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$1,02M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 422 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 2,106,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,76M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 216 m²
New Development: Prices from € 615,000 to € 615,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$608,684
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 290 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,485,000 to € 2,485,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,47M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 1 410 m²
New Development: Prices from € 6,995,000 to € 6,995,000. [Beds: 9 - 9] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$6,96M
Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
