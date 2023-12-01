Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Vejer de la Frontera
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Vejer de la Frontera, €140.000 ~700m from the beach  Rustic plot of 500 m² RE…
€140,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir