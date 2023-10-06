Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Andalusia
  5. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard in Malaga, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Welcome to this magnificent frontline golf villa for sale in Nueva Atalaya, Benahavis! With …
€1,75M

