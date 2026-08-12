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Lakefront Villas for sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Marbella
208
Malaga
6
Sevilla
4
Estepona
116
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
$3,00M
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Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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