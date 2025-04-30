Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
156
Malaga
5
Estepona
63
San Pedro Alcantara
30
75 properties total found
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
$2,95M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 260 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,380,000 to € 1,380,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Brand new villa for sale with panoramic views within a luxurious golf resort 10 minutes driv…
$3,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
El Rosario .. 7 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom cosy Villa in a class of its own in terms of its price, …
$1,20M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Orientation: •South East Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Central Heat…
$979,837
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,550,000 to € 1,650,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Impeccably designed modern south facing villa in the most exclusive community in Europe La Z…
$9,40M
Villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa
Manilva, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 460,000 to € 545,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,744
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
$1,58M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 422 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 2,106,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,76M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 216 m²
New Development: Prices from € 615,000 to € 615,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$608,684
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 142 m²
New Development: Prices from € 668,000 to € 668,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$661,853
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 359 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,700,000 to € 2,700,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,70M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 1 026 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,530,000 to € 6,025,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$5,50M
