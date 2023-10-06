UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Andalusia
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Andalusia, Spain
Marbella
97
Estepona
43
Fuengirola
20
Cuevas del Almanzora
6
Malaga
5
San Roque
5
Comarca de la Costa Granadina
3
Tarifa
3
Villa
Clear all
89 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
389 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
4
758 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
656 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
5
5
405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
5
5
752 m²
3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
4
333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
4
5
496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
8
6
824 m²
2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
8
6
931 m²
4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
4
7
812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
4
6
1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
5
4
203 m²
3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
6
6
555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
6
5
505 m²
2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
8
7
820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
6
5
404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
235 m²
2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
196 m²
3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
417 m²
2
Detached Villas with Private Swimming Pool and Car Parking Areas in Mijas Luxury villas are …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with central heating
Mijas, Spain
5
3
216 m²
3
Mediterranean Design Mijas Villas with Energy Efficiency Surrounded by Social Facilities The…
€827,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
408 m²
2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
5
4
277 m²
2
Independent Luxurious Villas in Prime Location with Rich Facilities in Benalmádena, Málaga L…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
7
5
550 m²
3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
5
828 m²
3
Energy-Efficient Detached Villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Surrounded by Greenery The top-q…
€4,95M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
196 m²
3
Off-Plan Villas with 3 Modern Design Options in Mijas Costa, Malaga Contemporary design vill…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
5
4
243 m²
3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mijas, Spain
6
5
609 m²
Single-Family Exceptional Villas with Breathtaking Coastal Views in Marbella Luxury villas f…
€3,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
552 m²
2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
498 m²
2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,00M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Andalusia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL