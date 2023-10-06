Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
97
Estepona
43
Fuengirola
20
Cuevas del Almanzora
6
Malaga
5
San Roque
5
Comarca de la Costa Granadina
3
Tarifa
3
89 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Swimming Pool and Car Parking Areas in Mijas Luxury villas are …
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with central heating in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with central heating
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Mediterranean Design Mijas Villas with Energy Efficiency Surrounded by Social Facilities The…
€827,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Independent Luxurious Villas in Prime Location with Rich Facilities in Benalmádena, Málaga L…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 828 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Detached Villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Surrounded by Greenery The top-q…
€4,95M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Off-Plan Villas with 3 Modern Design Options in Mijas Costa, Malaga Contemporary design vill…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Single-Family Exceptional Villas with Breathtaking Coastal Views in Marbella Luxury villas f…
€3,75M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,00M

