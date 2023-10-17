Villas for sale in Tarifa, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€360,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€1,55M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€500,000
