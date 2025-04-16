Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sepkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
House for clean decoration. Across the house there is a stretch ceiling, a warm floor, in th…
$97,039
House in Verhnetemernickij, Russia
House
Verhnetemernickij, Russia
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
$92,358
House in Verhnetemernickij, Russia
House
Verhnetemernickij, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
One-story house, for clean decoration, with all communications, on 4 acres in a new cottage …
$79,770
