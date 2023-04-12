Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Turkey

Penthouse 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 525,000
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 10 Floor
€ 440,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the tenth floor of a residenti…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 600,000
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m² 8 Floor
€ 250,000
The complex project is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahm…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 3 Floor
€ 325,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the third floor of a residenti…
Penthouse 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² 6 Floor
€ 924,000
Planned apartment 5 + 1 for sale in the Kargyjak area. The apartment with a total area of 30…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 4/4 Floor
€ 550,000
In this project, we have a penthouse that belongs to us. In block D No. 10. There will be a …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 516,500
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 260,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 179,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 290,000
complex with good infrastructure, located 100m from the sea. the penthouse is fully furnishe…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 256 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 242,000
A huge penthouse in the very center of Alanya. Vsegov 2 steps from the famous beach of Cleop…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Konakli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Konakli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 258,500
4 + 1 penthouse  ⁇ म 230 M2 ⁇ 安furniture ⁇ Ľvid at sea ⁇ Ľ 3 floor / 4 ⁇ 知home 1…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 195 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 301,000
  Furnished apartment in a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, loca…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 9 Floor
€ 440,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,197,000
Residential complex with a garden and swimming pools, in one of the most prestigious areas o…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m² 4 Floor
€ 160,000
Penthouse 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4 Floor
€ 139,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 100 m² 4 Floor
€ 450,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 4 Floor
€ 650,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 49 m² 4 Floor
€ 145,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 4 Floor
€ 245,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 4 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale is an apartment 3 + 1 in a new residential complex in one of the largest areas of M…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4 Floor
€ 155,900
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 4 Floor
€ 141,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 4 Floor
€ 269,500
Penthouse 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m² 4 Floor
€ 577,500
Penthouse 5 roomsin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 11
Price on request
Our project with the most beautiful location in Alanya region Euro Residence 21 Lux Residenc…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 115,000
Apartment in Orion Hill AvsallarThis is a secondary sale, completely with furniture and appl…

