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Penthouses for sale in Fatih, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious Property with an Unobstructed Sea View in a Building with an Elevator in Sultanahme…
$221,973
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