Property for sale in Russia

apartments
14214
houses
1101
15 315 properties total found
5 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a  land area of 20  hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
Housein Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
House
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 387,119
House for sale in KP s. Lower Shilovka, Adler district. The entire infrastructure is 200 me…
6 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 368,792
I will rent an apartment of 110sq.m. divided into two separate two-room apartments, rented f…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,104,141
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
170 m²
€ 223,510
A new, excellent house located in the very center of a developing post. Loo, st. Altai. 400m…
Apartmentin Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
40 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 84,934
I sell a 1-room apartment flat. 40 sq. m on the 7th floor of a 16-story block house. Apartme…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 949,919
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartmentin Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
72 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 97,227
For sale apartment in the very center of p. Lazarevskoye, to the sea 200m. A minute walk Wat…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 762,729
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 106,167
The apartment is located in the microdistrict of the Hospital Town of the Central District o…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 838,164
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 118,460
2-room view apartment with wide panoramic windows. View of the mountains. Kitchen 14.1 sq m…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,675,210
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,163
Three-room apartment for sale with a spacious kitchen:   - apartment in residential c…
Apartmentin Kuznechiha, Russia
Apartment
Kuznechiha, Russia
45 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 67,308
We offer for sale a two-room square under a transfer agreement in the rapidly developing are…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 71,795
For sale warm, cozy two-room apartment in the square-not Upper Peaches: - A good location o…
2 room apartmentin Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
2 room apartment
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 7/14 Floor
€ 223,510
Apartment 2 rooms. with repair with sea view! The apartment is equipped with expensive desig…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 602,360
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 251,449
Art. 41608028 Spacious apartment with an attic a stone's throw from Gatchina Palace and Par…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 151,442
Direct sale! This is one of the interesting offers of a spacious two-room apartment for pric…
2 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 13/15 Floor
€ 82,452
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in a brick-monolithic house. The apartment is warm, brig…
Apartmentin Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
34 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 80,464
One bedroom apartment 33.5 m2 in mkrn. Mamaica 4th. Floor of a 4-story building. Direct vi…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 145,271
A spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale in the central district. Sochi. Area: 63 m2. Floor …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 480,547
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 123,397
Art. 41608641 Dear customer! We bring to your attention a cozy, furnished one-room apartmen…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 422,355
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 26,709
4 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 9/10 Floor
€ 413,494

About Russia

Also known as the Russian Federation is the largest country on earth and is trans-continentally located in Eastern Europe and North Asia. One of the most populous countries in the world with the major cities being Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg Spanning over 11 time zones. Russia has a large diversity and variation in climate, geography, topographical features, and culture. It also has one of the largest economies in the world and is considered as a potential superpower.

Tourism in Russia

With more than 20 UNESCO world heritage sites, it is no surprise that it’s one of the most visited countries in the world. With over 30 million tourists annually, tourism is a very important sector and contributor to the economy. There are many museums, ancient cities, historical monuments, and other attractions for visitors. Apart from historical monuments and attractions, there are also many ski resorts, lakes, beaches and water parks. Paired with massive diversity in culture and traditions making it one of the ideal travel destinations suitable for all types of tourists.

Buying Russian property

When it comes to buying Russian property, there are a lot of options available for the buyers. Russia is also an ideal destination if you are looking to settle down permanently. From expensive private villas, houses, apartments or studios in the heart of Moscow or beachfront villas in Sochi there are a lot of options that you can consider when buying property in Russia. Though there are a few criteria that foreigners need to satisfy before buying property in the country, the whole process is quite simple and straightforward. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get the best deals and options when you are considering to invest in the Russian real estate market.

