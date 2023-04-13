Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Residential properties for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
199
Korinos
35
demos diou - olympou
29
Karitsa
18
Kallithea
15
Peristasi
12
Vrondou
4
308 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room apartmentin Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/4 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
3 room apartmentin Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 133,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartmentin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room apartment
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartmentin Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
It is completely renovated electrically, hydraulically, windows with synthetic frames and 4-…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
4 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 92,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
182 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 182 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
320 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The ba…
8 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
382 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 382 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists o…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The fi…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
175 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 175 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
430 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 430 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
153 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 153 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
8 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The fi…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
